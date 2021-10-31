Salvation Army’s Dignity Breakfast event back after last year’s gap

To have increased capacity this year, for up to 150 people

Attendees at a Dignity Breakfast from previous years. (Amelia Norrie/Special to The News)

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries’ will be hosting their ninth annual Dignity Breakfast event this November.

The charity event is back after last year’s gap since the Salvation Army was unable to host the event due to COVID, said Amelia Norrie of the local Salvation Army chapter.

“It is an event for the business community to come and participate in the CSR event, but anyone who wants to buy a ticket and come, is welcome,” she said.

The event will be held at the SKY Hangar in Pitt Meadows on Nov. 24 from 7:30 to 9 a.m. While the event was slated to be held in a smaller location, the team decided to move it anticipating greater participation this year.

This year, the keynote address at the event will be by Kristi Blakeway of Beyond Hello.

Not hosting the event last year certainly affected the fundraising efforts of the chapter however, the Kettle season was so successful last year with an unprecedented number of donations that it worked out alright for them, said Norrie.

Tickets this year are $74 for individuals and $400 for tables of six.

There are several sponsorship options available and anyone wishing to participate in those or wanting to purchase tickets for the event, could contact Norrie at amelia.norrie@salvationarmy.ca.

