Amelia Norrie of Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, during the 9th annual Dignity Breakfast. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Salvation Army’s fundraising event ends up raising a whopping $10,000

The 9th annual Dignity Breakfast was held on Nov. 24

The Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries’ fundraiser was a huge success.

The fundraiser, which was in its 9th year, was held on Nov. 24 at the SKY Hangar in Pitt Meadows, and saw several dignitaries from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in attendance.

The event ended up raising a whopping $10,000, substantially up from the 2019’s $6,000 raised, said Amelia Norrie of the organization.

“Together, we raised an astonishing $10,000 for our Community and Family Services programs. These programs continue to provide food security and basic needs to vulnerable individuals and families right here in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows,” she said.

The event saw over 120 guests show up for the breakfast. The keynote speaker for the event was Kristi Blakeway, principal at Laity View Elementary in Maple Ridge, as well as the founder of the program Beyond Hello. Blakeway, who wrote the book “Beyond Hello”, also announced during the event that she would be giving 50 per cent per book sold to the Salvation Army, for the month of November.

She was later recognized with the Paul Harris Fellowship award during the event through the Ridge Meadows Rotary.

On top of the $10,000 raised through those in attendance, the Rotary Club of Haney also made a donation to the organization’s school lunch bag program.

”We are extremely grateful to the Rotary Club of Haney for their donation of $10,000 to our School Lunch Bag program,” said Norrie.

Haney Rotary club donated $10,000 for the lunchbag program with the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Priyanka Ketkar/Special to The News) Rotary Club of Haney’s Keesha Dorosz and Jesse Sidhu presented Mark Stewart with a cheque for $10,000 for the lunchbag program with the Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries. (Priyanka Ketkar/Special to The News)

Salvation Army’s 9th Annual Dignity Breakfast saw several dignitaries from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at the SKY Hangar. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Bethany Jane, sharing her story of resilience and hope with those in attendance at the 9th annual Dignity Breakfast. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

Kristi Blakeway of Beyond Hello was the keynote speaker during the 9th annual Dignity Breakfast. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)

