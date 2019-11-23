Santa arrives in Maple Ridge

Santa arrived at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge on Saturday, and there was a lineup of families waiting.

Santa talked to kids, about school, friends and other topics, and knows them so well he was turning skeptics into believers.

Then, of course, the visitors got a photo with Santa.

He will be at the mall every day in November from 12:30-4:30 p.m., and then will move to expanded hours throughout December, visiting right up until his last visit on Dec. 24.

There are elves with songs and storytelling, and a workshop with elves making toys.

For information see valleyfairmall.ca

