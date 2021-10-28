Santa Claus will be making his way to Maple Ridge this year

The Maple Ridge Christmas Festival Society is looking for volunteers

Maple Ridge’s Christmas in the Park and Santa Claus Parade will be taking place this year. (The News files)

After a year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maple Ridge Christmas Festival is back and the society is currently looking for volunteers.

Christmas in the Park and the annual Santa Claus parade will be taking place this year from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4 and a full festivities map is going to be published soon.

Last year a drive-through parade event had been planned that followed COVID-19 safety guidelines at the time, but was cancelled at the last minute due to a spike in COVID cases across the Fraser Health region.

This years event will include colourful decorations throughout Memorial Peace Park, decorated trees, a Christmas market, light displays, and at 6 p.m., the parade welcoming Santa Claus to town. There will also be a mailbox for all those letters to Santa Claus.

Those wishing to be a volunteer are being asked to fill out a volunteer form that can be found at mapleridgechristmasfestival.com/volunteer and email it to mrchristmasfestivalsociety@gmail.com.

The Christmas Festival Society is also putting out the word for any businesses, organizations, or groups that would like to put their creative skills to the test and enter a float in the parade. This year the society is asking for a float entry donation of $50 to cover the costs of increasing traffic control measures, although non-profit groups will continue to be free of charge.

However, donations are not mandatory as the society does not want to impede anyone from participating.

Registration forms can be found at mapleridgechristmasfestival.com/parade and should be emailed to mapleridgechristmasparade@gmail.com.

Anyone wanting to make a donation can send a cheque to: Maple Ridge Christmas Festival Society, Attn: Trish Coft, 11925 Haney Place, Maple Ridge, BC, V2X 6G2.

Businesses interested in becoming either a bronze, silver, gold or platinum sponsor can also email mrchristmasfestivalsociety@gmail.com.

A volunteer orientation meeting will be taking place Tuesday, Nov. 30 at 6:30 p.m., and a parade orientation meeting will be taking place at 7:30 p.m. the same day, both locations to be announced at a later date.

