Say farewell to the fry at KEEPS event in Maple Ridge

Releasing hum Fry into Kanaka Creek last year at Goodbye Chums. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)

All are welcome to help chum salmon fry on their journey to the ocean at this year’s Goodbye Chums event this weekend.

The event will celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Bell-Irving Hatchery and also the 25th anniversary of the Kanaka Education and Environmental Partnership Society, KEEPS.

A salmon enhancement program along the west coast by the Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada saw the establishment of the Bell-Irving Hatchery in 1983.

Since then the hatchery has been rearing coho and chum salmon every year. Pink salmon eggs are also incubated there from Kanaka stock or Weaver Creek or the Chilliwack River in an effort to rebuild the species.

There are two earthen ponds at the hatchery where the coho salmon are raised until the smolt stage after the coho outgrow the troughs.

READ MORE: Families welcomed back to Goodbye Chums in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Making way for new fish hatchery

KEEPS is a not-for-profit society whose mission is to maintain the health of Kanaka Creek watershed’s natural ecosystems through education, community involvement, scientific research, land preservation, and partnerships based on stewardship principles. The society conducts 120 to 140 environmental education programs every year.

Goodbye Chums takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Bell-Irving Hatchery at 11450 256 St., Maple Ridge.

A shuttle bus service is being offered from Websters Corner Elementary.

There is no need to register for the free event, all you need to do is show up.

maple ridgePitt Meadows