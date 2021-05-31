Scenes of old Maple Ridge captured in mural

Laura Johnson is working on her new mural at Haney Builders’ Supplies. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Haney Builders’ Supplies is keeping memories of old Haney alive with a huge new mural on the building.

Laura Johnson, who is a Maple Ridge artist and a Garibaldi grad, is doing one of her biggest local projects yet in the exterior mural near the front entrance. It features an antique Chevy truck, and a bunch of Polaroid images from the past. The instant camera shots will show common local scenes from the 1960s, ’70s and ’80s, like the Albion Ferry running vehicles across the Fraser River.

Johnson also plans to paint in a phone booth – another relic of times past – where people can get a photo of themselves.

Haney Builders’ Supplies general manager Alex Yakovyshenko said he spoke to numerous artists before arriving at a concept that will pay tribute to the history of Haney, and also give a visual look into the past for some of the many newcomers to Maple Ridge.

“We want to pay tribute to the community, and hopefully they like it,” he said.

