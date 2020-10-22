Scenic scapes featured at Maple Ridge art club’s juried show and sale

Garibaldi Art Club has welcomed artists of all skill levels for more than 60 years

Alongside the Market by Isabel Gibson. (Garibaldi Art Club/Special to The News)

Landscapes, seascapes and cityscapes is the theme of this years juried show by the Garibaldi Art Club.

Scapes 2020 Juried Show and Sale will be taking place at the Maple Ridge Art Gallery and pieces will be in a variety of mediums and sizes.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, plein air painting sessions were able to continue throughout the summer and open painting sessions were able to resume in September. This has resulted in a large amount of entries in the show.

READ MORE: Patterns and hands in Garibaldi Art Club’s Fall Show and Sale

Artists Sharri Pratt, Richard MacDiarmid and Sue Cowan will be jurying the paintings.

The show will run from October 24 to December 12 at 11944 Haney Place. This year because of the pandemic there will be two opening receptions on Oct. 24 – one from 10:30 to noon and the other from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for the free event must be pre-booked at theactmapleridge.org/garibaldi-art-club-exhibition.

The Gallery is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays 10:00am to 2:00pm. Timed-entry tickets must also be pre-booked.



newsroom@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

art exhibitmaple ridgePitt Meadows



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.