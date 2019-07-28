School District supplies lodging, facilities and buses for Summer Games

Transportation system will be the fourth largest in province.

More than 2,800 athletes are expected to take part in the Games and stay in Maple Ridge schools. (Flickr)

More than 3,200 foam mattresses will become beds for athletes and coaches in the 2020 BC Summer Games hosted in Maple Ridge, July 23 to 26.

“Participants stay in Games accommodation sites, which are school classrooms that are converted into dorms,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

“Sports are assigned to accommodation sites and then within the school zone, teams are assigned to specific classrooms.”

There are 2,784 athletes expected to take part in the Games and stay in Maple Ridge schools.

School District No. 42 will play an integral role in the 2020 BC Summer Games, providing school facilities for both sport and lodging, as well as fields for competitions. Coaches stay in the accommodation sites with the athletes and are responsible to supervise them, said Noble.

As well, sites are staffed by Games volunteers 24 hours a day to manage access to the dorms.

Volunteers will serve up over 32,000 meals to athletes, coaches and officials by the time the three days of sport are over.

“Participants are transported to and from accommodation sites, to meals, to competition venues and special events on buses,” said Noble.

This will involve working with the school district bus contractor to utilize school buses. The BC Games Society will also use up to 40 highway coach buses to bring participants to the Games, she said.

“For the four days of the Games, the BC Summer Games transportation system will be the fourth largest transportation system in the province,” she added.

Many of the families coming out to support the athletes will be staying in area hotels.

An analysis of the 2014 Nanaimo BC Summer Games indicates there was around $2 million in economic impact, with athletes, through their families, spending more than $1 million in the host city.



