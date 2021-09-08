Schools back in session means back to school-zone awareness

ICBC, RCMP and parents urging motorists to drive with extra caution in school zones

With kids back to school, ensuring safer roads is important. (Katie Woochuk Twitter/Special to The News)

With school back in session, Ridge Meadows RCMP, the ICBC road safety coordinator, and several parents are urging drivers to follow the school zone signs.

Katie Woochuk, the road safety and community coordinator for Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge and Mission with ICBC, said that she was working together with the RCMP, to remind drivers that 30Km/h school zones are back in effect.

“Staying focused when you drive should be your top priority. Leave your phone alone,” she said.

Several parents have also been posting on social media, urging motorists to follow the school zone signs and drive slowly and carefully. The Ridge Meadows RCMP also posted on their Facebook page urging people to drive safely.

School District 42 wrote, “#SD42 reminder: Students are back! Please remember to slow down and be extra cautious in school zones. On school days, the speed limit is 30km/h from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

Some things motorists need to remember apart from being aware of school zone signage are, to remember to reduce speed in school zones, be ready to stop at all times as children don’t always notice oncoming traffic, always try and make eye contact with children waiting at crossings, be patient and wait for children to complete their crossing before proceeding.

People are also not always aware that they could be heavily fined if they fail to stop for a school bus. The first offence penalty for illegally passing school bus is $368 after which the fines will keep increasing drastically with each new ticket.

Speeding in school zone can cost motorists between $196 to $253 in fines.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge parents more comfortable with back-to-school

ALSO READ: COVID brings Maple Ridge father of three close to death