The Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science, with 470+ participants logging their activity and collecting kilometres while fundraising for the Science Fair Foundation BC.

The Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science, with 470+ participants logging their activity and collecting kilometres while fundraising for the Science Fair Foundation BC.

Science Fair Fun Run Goes Virtual as Sweatin’ for Science

The Science Fair Foundation BC fundraiser will help make science fairs more accessible

This year, the Science Fair Fun Run has gone virtual as Sweatin’ for Science! With over 470 participants to date, they are inviting all science fair participants, supporters and enthusiasts to join them and support science fairs throughout BC and the Yukon.

From April 15 they have been logging their activity and collecting kilometres to make their way around BC and Yukon. So far the group has collectively travelled more than 59,447.50 km and raised more than $47,788.38. The event is a fundraiser for The Science Fair Foundation BC, with funds earmarked to make science fairs more accessible, breaking barriers for those who might not otherwise be able to take part.

This year’s theme is the ’80s and they’re headed back to the days of big hair, neon, sweatbands and leg warmers. As Olivia Newton-John would say, ‘Let’s Get Physical’ and Sweatin’ For Science is setting the pace in the knowledge race!

“Participation helps foster a sense of excitement and discovery for young people in S.T.E.A.M. while staying active and building community,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC.

Now more than ever, it’s important to connect and participants can gather colleagues to build culture and camaraderie with a corporate team or families can spend more quality time together and pledge to go for an evening walk together every night after dinner! Groups of friends can also connect virtually at a time when we can’t be together in person. Together, Sweatin’ for Science is making it possible for more kids to pursue their science dreams!

“We are so excited for our presenting sponsor, STEMCELL Technologies, to be on board with us for the 2021 fundraiser,” said Guenette.

The virtual event wraps up with an awards ceremony and grand prize draw May 30. There is still plenty of time to join, donate to the cause or purchase themed swag from their online shop.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience

Education

 

Sweatin' for Science

Comments are closed

Previous story
SHARE: Tranquility found on the water

Just Posted

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Maple Ridge elementary school exposed to COVID-19

Exposure event at Glenwood elementary the seventh in past two weeks

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Upset by being called an ‘idiot’

Maple Ridge writer disagrees with majority on COVID safety protocols and their impacts

Ron Paley took a kayak trip around Siwash Island, off the Pitt River near Grants Narrows. “With life’s turmoil, I find peace on the waters,” he shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Tranquility found on the water

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

The Ridge Meadows Flames have announce an outstanding coaching staff for the coming season.
Ridge Meadows Flames add top local coaches to already impressive staff

Bobby Vermette and Brett Sonne announced as new assistants

CubicFarms have announced the addition of Janet Wood to its board of directors. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows/ Langley grow tech business names new member to board of directors

Janet Wood will join the agricultural firm after a brief stint as pres and CEO of Science World

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Vancouver Canucks’ Jake Virtanen (18) and Calgary Flames’ Josh Leivo, front right, vie for the puck as goalie Jacob Markstrom, back left, watches during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, February 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Vancouver Canucks forward Jake Virtanen sued over alleged sexual assault

Statement of claim says the woman, identified only by her initials, suffered physical and emotional damages

Linda Annis, executive director of Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers, at press conference Monday. (Submitted photo)
Crime Stoppers receiving $200K from province for ‘Guns and Gangs’ tip line campaign

Executive director Linda Annis broke the news Monday morning in Surrey

An avalanche near Highway 1 in Glacier National Park. Avalanche Canada will benefit from a $10 million grant from the B.C. government. (Photo by Parks Canada)
Avalanche Canada receives $10 million grant from B.C. government

Long sought-after funds to bolster organization’s important work

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daily confirmed COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, seven-day rolling average in white, to May 12, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. preparing ‘Restart 2.0’ from COVID-19 as June approaches

Daily infections fall below 500 Friday, down to 387 in hospital

(Vancouver Police Department)
Vancouver police ID 6 gangsters who pose a ‘public safety risk,’ launch gang task force

VPD asking public to stay away from these six people, who they say may be targeted in shootings

B.C. Wildfire Services shows a fire on Chehalis Forest Service Road as of Sunday, May 16, 2021. (BC Fire Services)
10-hectare fire near Harrison Mills rages out of control as second blaze ignites

A second fire burns near Silver River on east side of Harrison Lake

(Kamloops This Week)
Puppy’s home in question as BC Supreme Court considers canine clash

Justice Joel Groves granted an injunction prohibiting the sale or transfer of the dog

Most Read