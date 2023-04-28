Scouts coming together in Maple Ridge for rally day

The 1st Haney Scout Group will be hosting a rally day for groups in Mission, Maple Ridge, and Pitt Meadows. (The News files)

A rally day is being hosted by a local scouting group in Maple Ridge that will feature buggy and Kub Kar races.

The Scouts from groups in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, and Mission, will gather at Golden Ears United Church – if the weather is nice, they will hold the event outside at the rear of the church, if not inside.

There will be Beaver Buggy races, Kub Kar races, and scout trucks.

The 1st Haney Scout Group will be hosting the event and they are expecting between 300-400 people coming and going throughout the event.

Children aged 5 to 14-years-old will be competing and more than 200 vehicles are expected to race.

“This is our first in-person area Rally Day since COVID!” said David Meunier, co-group commissioner with the 1st Haney Scout Group.

The 1st Haney Scout Group received its charter on October 18, 1929, under the sponsorship of the St. Andrew’s Haney United Church, now known as the Golden Ears United Church.

The group provides scouting programs and activities for youth aged five to 26 years and is one of several Scout Groups in the Three Rivers Area and part of Scouts Canada’s Fraser Valley Council. The Three Rivers Area includes groups located in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Mission.

The rally day will take place from 10 a.m. until about 1 p.m., maybe later, on Saturday April 29, 22165 Dewdney Trunk Road in Maple Ridge.

For more information go to 1sthaneyscoutgroup.com.