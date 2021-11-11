Screening of War Horse coming to ACT in Maple Ridge

Story about a boy whose horse is sold and is shipped to France during First World War

War Horse will be screening at the ACT in Maple Ridge on Nov. 21. (Brinkhoff/Mögenburg/Special to The News)

A screening of the acclaimed theatrical production of War Horse will be taking place at The ACT in Maple Ridge.

The story, that takes place during the First World War, follows a young man named Albert whose beloved horse, named Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France at the outbreak of the war. Albert embarks on a mission to find the horse and bring him home to his parent’s Devon farm in England. Joey, though, has been taken on his own extraordinary journey being caught in enemy fire and serving on both sides of the war before finding himself alone in no-man’s land.

War Horse features amazing life-sized horses by South Africa’s Handspring Puppet Company, that will bring the acts of breathing, galloping, and charging to life onstage.

The British National Theatre’s production has been seen by eight million people in 11 countries and is based on a novel by Michael Morpurgo. It has won more than 14 awards including Best Play at the 2011 Tony Awards and Best Set Design at the 2008 Laurence Olivier Awards.

The screening will run for two hours and 45 minutes and will include a 20 minute interval.

There will be loud sound effects, gunfire, flashing lights, and strobe lighting during the show. It is recommended for ages 10 and over.

The National Theatre Screening: War Horse takes place at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21.

Tickets are $19.50 plus a $1.50 service fee.

The Mainstage theatre will be filled to only half capacity and all seats are booked in pairs. If people need three or more seats together email info@mract.org or call 604-476-2787.

Proof of vaccination is mandatory and masks are required at all times.

To purchase tickets go to theactmapleridge.org.

