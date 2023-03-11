SD42 bursary to be handed out for newcomers to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Newcomer Bursary new for SD42 graduates. (Ridge Meadows Education Foundation/Special to The News)

The Ridge Meadows Education Foundation will be handing out a new bursary.

The one-time bursary of $1,000 is to be handed out to a Grade 12 graduating student from the district who is a refugee or first or second generation immigrant family.

The bursary is called the Newcomer Bursary.

Applicants will have to submit a letter explaining how they or their parents arrived in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows. They will also have to submit evidence of their refugee status or if either they were born outside of Canada or at least one parent.

Involvement in school and/or community activities, especially immigrant-serving activities, is a bonus.

Letters of reference will also be needed to confirm the applicant’s character, service, and leadership qualities.

The award will be presented to the recipient at their graduation ceremony, and the money will be given to the recipient once they have submitted proof of payment of tuition to a post-secondary institution.

The foundation also elected officers to oversee their organization for the coming year. Dave Rempel was elected as chairperson, Michael Malfesi as vice chair, Cheryl Ashlie as secretary, and Jeff Cawker as treasurer.

Members at large include Ineke Boekhorst, Lawrence Anderson and Bill Elder. David Vandergugten and Iris Mo are SD42 staff appointees to the foundation board and Trustee Murray is the board representative.

For more information about student financial awards go to scholarships.sd42.ca.

