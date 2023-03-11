Newcomer Bursary new for SD42 graduates. (Ridge Meadows Education Foundation/Special to The News)

Newcomer Bursary new for SD42 graduates. (Ridge Meadows Education Foundation/Special to The News)

SD42 bursary to be handed out for newcomers to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Bursary worth $1,000 for a graduate pursuing post-secondary education

The Ridge Meadows Education Foundation will be handing out a new bursary.

The one-time bursary of $1,000 is to be handed out to a Grade 12 graduating student from the district who is a refugee or first or second generation immigrant family.

The bursary is called the Newcomer Bursary.

Applicants will have to submit a letter explaining how they or their parents arrived in Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows. They will also have to submit evidence of their refugee status or if either they were born outside of Canada or at least one parent.

Involvement in school and/or community activities, especially immigrant-serving activities, is a bonus.

Letters of reference will also be needed to confirm the applicant’s character, service, and leadership qualities.

The award will be presented to the recipient at their graduation ceremony, and the money will be given to the recipient once they have submitted proof of payment of tuition to a post-secondary institution.

The foundation also elected officers to oversee their organization for the coming year. Dave Rempel was elected as chairperson, Michael Malfesi as vice chair, Cheryl Ashlie as secretary, and Jeff Cawker as treasurer.

Members at large include Ineke Boekhorst, Lawrence Anderson and Bill Elder. David Vandergugten and Iris Mo are SD42 staff appointees to the foundation board and Trustee Murray is the board representative.

For more information about student financial awards go to scholarships.sd42.ca.

ALSO: Gary Lycan donates $1 million to Ridge Meadows Education Foundation

RELATED: Maple Ridge event honours RMEF scholarship recipients

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
French culture celebrated in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Sarah Rudolf is the new director of swimming for the Ridge Meadows Titans swim club. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows swim club growing fast, has new leadership

Newcomer Bursary new for SD42 graduates. (Ridge Meadows Education Foundation/Special to The News)
SD42 bursary to be handed out for newcomers to Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Members of CentreStage Dance competed at the Synergy Dance Competition Maple Ridge qualifier held at The ACT from March 1 to 5. (CentreStage Dance/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge performers dance their way into the GPS 2023 Provincial Finals

The Canadian Women’s Foundation reports that 56 per cent of children struggle with low confidence and self-esteem. (Ambermb - Pixabay/Special to The News)
Free Maple Ridge courses look to improve confidence issues in children

Pop-up banner image