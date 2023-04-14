Students across SD42 are rehearsing for the SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival. (Special to The News)

Students across SD42 are rehearsing for the SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival. (Special to The News)

SD42 prepares for Resonance on the Ridge Music Fest

Festival to take place April 17 and 18

Garibaldi Secondary will be hosting the second annual SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival.

Students from Pitt Meadows Seondary, Maple Ridge Secondary, and Garibaldi Secondary, in addition to students from local elementary schools will be performing.

Resonance on the Ridge was started last year as a pilot project of the school district – it was the product of a SD42 Collab Network idea by four secondary music teachers.

The festival would have come to Maple Ridge sooner but was postponed, twice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a collaborative project between several of our secondary music teachers,” explained Garibaldi music teacher Rebekah Bell.

READ MORE: New music fest celebrates bands from Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district

Two adjudicators – Jim Littleford and Brent Taylor – have been hired by the district to give each performing group feedback about their performance and work with them on their music, said Bell.

The festival will include workshops for the students and each morning and afternoon session will culminate in a collaborative massed band number.

“Students and teachers have worked very hard to bring this festival to fruition,” said Bell.

The SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival takes place from 8:30-3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, and from 8:45-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Garibaldi Secondary Theatre at 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Concertsmaple ridgePitt MeadowsSchools

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Popular Australian YouTuber takes on the Chilliwack River on raft made from logs

Just Posted

Students across SD42 are rehearsing for the SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival. (Special to The News)
SD42 prepares for Resonance on the Ridge Music Fest

Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut through the roof of a house to get to a fire Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge firefighters battle attic blaze

School board chair, Elaine Yamamoto. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows School Board expects future funding shortfalls

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge’s tax feedback mechanism unwieldy