SD42 prepares for Resonance on the Ridge Music Fest

Festival to take place April 17 and 18

Students across SD42 are rehearsing for the SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival. (Special to The News)

Garibaldi Secondary will be hosting the second annual SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival.

Students from Pitt Meadows Seondary, Maple Ridge Secondary, and Garibaldi Secondary, in addition to students from local elementary schools will be performing.

Resonance on the Ridge was started last year as a pilot project of the school district – it was the product of a SD42 Collab Network idea by four secondary music teachers.

The festival would have come to Maple Ridge sooner but was postponed, twice, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This has been a collaborative project between several of our secondary music teachers,” explained Garibaldi music teacher Rebekah Bell.

Two adjudicators – Jim Littleford and Brent Taylor – have been hired by the district to give each performing group feedback about their performance and work with them on their music, said Bell.

The festival will include workshops for the students and each morning and afternoon session will culminate in a collaborative massed band number.

“Students and teachers have worked very hard to bring this festival to fruition,” said Bell.

The SD42 Resonance on the Ridge Music Festival takes place from 8:30-3 p.m. on Monday, April 17, and from 8:45-3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at the Garibaldi Secondary Theatre at 24789 Dewdney Trunk Rd., Maple Ridge.