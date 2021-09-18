SD42 schools to take part in Student Vote Canada

11 schools across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to take part

Students in elementary and secondary students are preparing to vote this federal election.

Not in the actual vote but for Student Vote Canada, a program by CIVIX that allows students the opportunity to experience the voting process firsthand.

So far in SD42 there are 11 schools taking part including: Westview secondary; Garibaldi secondary; Thomas Haney secondary; Samuel Robertson secondary; Pitt Meadows secondary; Kanaka Creek elementary; Albion elementary; Whonnock elementary; Pitt Meadows elementary; Harry Hooge elementary; and Webster’s Corners elementary.

Registered schools will receive a a package containing print and online pedagogical materials, posters and election supplies targeting Grades 4-12.

Students then participate in activities that teaches them about the government and the electoral process, all the while enhancing their information literacy skills, research skills as they look into the candidates and the issues dominating the election, and dialogue between students and their families.

On Student Vote Day, students will take on roles of election workers and coordinate the vote in their school. Ballots are cast for election candidates running in each school’s electoral district.

The results of the vote are shared publicly after polls close.

The vote will take place on Monday, September 20 and results must be reported by schools to Student Vote Canada by 5 p.m. local time to be included in the preliminary results that will be shared on election night. After that results will be updated daily.

Results will include the seat count and popular vote by party, results by riding, and individual school tallies.

In 2019 students across the country voted in a minority Liberal government with 109 seats and 22.3 per cent of the popular vote. The NDP came second with 99 seats and 24.8 per cent of the popular vote. The Conservative Party got 91 seats and 25.1 per cent of the vote. The Green Party took 27 seats and 18.1 per cent and the Bloc Quebecois 12 seats and 1.4 per cent of the vote.

For more information go to studentvote.ca.