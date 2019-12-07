Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue chips Christmas trees as a fundraiser for the group. (THE NEWS files)

Search and Rescue team will take your Christmas tree

Drop off at Jim Robson Way location, or arrange pickup

Stuck for Christmas tree disposal?

Here’s your rescue.

Ridge Meadows Search and Rescue will take your Christmas tree once you are done with it.

The local team – well known for finding lost hikers and rescuing stranded boaters – will help homeowners dispose of their tree after the holiday season has ended.

The team takes trees at its headquarters building, located at 23598 Jim Robson Way, right beside the Planet Ice arenas.

Members run up to 500 trees a day through a chipper.

They will be taking trees for the two weekends following New Year’s Eve – Jan. 4-5 and Jan. 11-12.

They just ask for a donation – and they range from $2 to $20.

“It’s one of the biggest fundraisers we do every year,” said manager Rick Laing.

The club, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, spends the money raised on equipment, training and other expenses.

In addition to ground search and rescue, the club provides first-aid, swift-water and boat rescue, high-angle rescues using stretcher rigging and more.

Equipment ranges from boats, trucks, ATVs and electric mountain bikes to basics such as ropes and radios. They get government funding, but need to fundraise to top up their budget.

They generally work with a scouting group that will pick up your tree for a minimum $10 donation.

• Check rmsar.bc.ca for details.

 

