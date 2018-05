Players competed in the hardest shot competition

The hardest shot competition at the annual Burrards barbecue hosted by the Junior B team. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The annual Burrards barbecue was held Sunday afternoon marking the start of the lacrosse season.

Players took part in the hardest shot competition and met the Senior Burrards during a social media selfie blitz.

The Senior Burrards home opener starts at 6:45 p.m. against the Nanaimo Timbermen.