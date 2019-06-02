(THE NEWS/files) Pickleball is a combination between tennis, ping pong and badminton.

Seniors can Give It A Try in Maple Ridge

Pickleball and lawn bowling demonstrations for those who have always wanted to try out the sport

Have you ever wanted to try pickleball or lawn bowling?

Now you can.

The 55-plus BC Senior Games in conjunction with the City of Maple Ridge Parks and Recreation department are hosting a two day event for seniors 55-years and older.

Give It A Try lets seniors interested in learning a sport, give it a try for free with a social component afterwards.

Pickleball, a combination between tennis, ping pong and badminton, takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on June 12 at the Maple Ridge Leisure Centre, 11925 Haney Pl.

A lawn bowling demo takes place from 10 a.m. to noon on June 14 at the Maple Ridge Lawn Bowling Club, 11445 232 Street in Maple Ridge.

Following each event Parks and Recreation and the B.C. Seniors Game Society Zone 3 representatives will host a social gathering with refreshments and resources for all participants.

• To register or for more information call Taylor McBeth at 604-467-7432 or tmcbeth@mapleridge.ca.

