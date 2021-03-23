Chartwell Willow’s Wendy Upton received an award from the City of Maple Ridge for her work with seniors. (Special to The News)

Chartwell Willow’s Wendy Upton received an award from the City of Maple Ridge for her work with seniors. (Special to The News)

Seniors consultant wins City of Maple Ridge ‘accessibility and inclusiveness’ award

Wendy Upton gained recognition for her work with seniors in-and-outside of the workplace

Retirement living consultant Wendy Upton was recognized by the City of Maple Ridge for her commitment to seniors in the community.

She recently received a Municipal Advisory Committee on Accessibility and Inclusiveness (MACAI) award for her work at Chartwell Willow Retirement Residence, and all she has done outside her nine-to-five.

Upton is known as a go-to resource and leader for community organizations helping seniors.

The city, when announcing award, noted she goes over-and-above on a daily basis to help less fortunate seniors in the community and thanked her for making a difference in the lives of so many.

READ MORE: Trio of Maple Ridge seniors write letters to soldiers serving in Baghdad

READ MORE: Searching for isolated seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows with music and dance

Before joining Chartwell Willow 10 years ago, Upton worked in the travel industry for many years.

She was racking her brain for something new to pursue when her husband pointed out what was obvious to him.

“I had to go to the lab for tests and there was a little lady there, and she was struggling to get her walker out of the back of her car,” Upton said. “I went over, and I helped her with it, and walked in with her.

“Once I left the building my husband said to me, ‘I’ve figured out what job you need to do, because you can’t pass a senior without helping them. You need to figure out something to do that involves working with seniors.’”

Upton said her husband was right, and she said she soon discovered her calling.

Some of her many contributions include redirecting used medical equipment to be refurbished and provided to those who would not be able to afford to buy their own.

Upton also sponsors a recipient of the Haney Farmers Market’s Nutritional Coupon Program throughout the year. As president of Ridge Meadows Hospice Society, she presides over the annual butterfly release fundraiser; and she also sits on the Seniors Network Board of Directors.

“It fills my heart working with the seniors here at Chartwell Willow, and in the community,” Upton said.

“I never saw myself as a volunteer person, but doing community outreach has given me a whole different perspective in life.

‘To be able to give back, and see a senior light up when you can be of help to them, is very rewarding.”

Have a story tip? Email: ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Awardsmaple ridgeSeniorsseniors housing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Youth Innovation Showcase demonstrates innovative spirit of BC and Yukon

Just Posted

Chartwell Willow’s Wendy Upton received an award from the City of Maple Ridge for her work with seniors. (Special to The News)
Seniors consultant wins City of Maple Ridge ‘accessibility and inclusiveness’ award

Wendy Upton gained recognition for her work with seniors in-and-outside of the workplace

Peter Hill (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge to honour volunteer, businessman and builder

Peter Hill passed away in April 2020

Haney Farmers Market re-opens on Saturday, May 1, with more vendors than during last summer’s markets. (The News files)
More vendors planned for Haney Farmers Market

Maple Ridge’s popular outdoor market to open May 1

Chris Bossley would like for the fence at the property next to the A&W on Lougheed Highway and 228 Street to be adjusted so seniors can use the pathway alongside again. (Ronan O’Doherty/ The News)
Maple Ridge women wants shortcut restored

Property beside A&W on Lougheed & 228 fenced off, blocking pathway used by seniors, she says

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Paintball defender reacts to Maple Ridge man’s letter

Previous letter asked city not to approve paintball facility. Advocate cries foul

The wedding of former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, right, and Eileen Park was featured in Vogue Magazine last week. (Mathias Fast photography)
Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

The Korean-American journalist wed Gregor Robertson and relocated to Vancouver

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health authorities up to March 21, showing recent rise. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate creeps up again, to 682 on Tuesday

More than 300 in hospital as spread of virus variants monitored

FILE – A registered nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine. (Andrew Vaughan /The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s ‘extremely medically vulnerable’ can begin booking COVID-19 shots March 29

People with certain cancers and on immunosuppressants can book ahead of their age cohort

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pigeon was seen flying into a SkyTrain car on the morning of Monday, March 23 and then waddling off at its New Westminster stop. (Screen grab/Courtney Matthews)
VIDEO: Early B.C. bird catches the SkyTrain, not the worm

The pigeon decided to get a ride to its New Westminster destination instead of flying

(Pixabay)
In the market for a cabin? Report forecasts 13% jump in B.C. recreational property prices

68% of buyers in B.C. are coming from out of market

Salish Orca with artwork designed by Darlene Gait from Esquimalt Nation. (Courtesy of BC Ferries)
BC Ferries calls for Coast Salish artists interested in designing elements of new ship

Succesful applicant’s artwork will appear in and on Salish Heron starting in 2022

Every year the cruise ship industry creates hundreds of jobs in Victoria. Don Denton/VICTORIA NEWS
COVID-19: B.C. fears Alaska bid to have cruise ships skip Canadian stops

Victoria, Prince Rupert, Vancouver tourism risks losing out

A vial of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen with injection supplies at a clinic in Winnipeg on March 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods
Health Canada says AstraZeneca vaccine safe, effective but will add warning on clots

Canada has thus far received about 500,000 doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Most Read