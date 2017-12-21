Seniors educational forum attracts hundreds from Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

The educational forum was put on by the group Here We Are-Intensify Your Laugh Lines

Here We Are-Intensify Your Laughlines culminated the year with an all-day educational forum at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre.

There were 190 participants at the day-long educational seminar that highlighted the positive aspects of aging for seniors. The event featured speakers, vendors and activity centre information along with lunch, dessert, tea, coffee and snacks. Each registered person at the event also received a hot meal coupon worth $5.50 that is valid for lunch at the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre until February 2018. Participants learned about supports in the community that are available to them in terms of caregiving, brain health, emergency preparedness and pain relief.

“We started off with 150 (tickets) and then we had an overwhelming response to the speakers and the content and so we upped it and then we ended up with 190 (participants) which was our capacity. We must of turned away 45 to 50 people who wanted tickets,” said Bev Schmahmann, outreach services coordinator with the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society.

The Here We Are-Intensify Your Laughlines steering committee was formed with volunteers from both of the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society’s activity centres in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge after receiving funding through the Government of Canada’s new Horizons Grant for seniors. The main goal of the group is to connect with seniors in both communities to enhance their well-being and reduce isolation.

The project started this year in the spring and saw volunteers spread out across the two communities to promote their goals at events like the Haney Farmer’s Market, Music on the Wharf, Pitt Meadows Day, Country Fest and Canada Day.

“The grant was so fully used it was wonderful. We have so many new members. A lot of people who were able to help with the Santa bags that we do as well,” said Schmahmann.

The group will continue to connect with seniors in 2018 promoting new programs and everything that the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society has to offer.