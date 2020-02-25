Seniors invited to film screening and future planning presenation

Maple Ridge Seniors Network hosts workshop about planning for the future. (Heather Treleaven/Special to the Maple Ridge News)

Take a trip to India without leaving the comfort of the library.

The Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network inviting seniors to join the activity group for a special screening of The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel on Tuesday, March 3, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The story follows seven elderly Britons who respond to an online ad and travel to Jaipur, India, where they find a run-down hotel with a young, optimistic host.

Starring Judi Dench, Billy Nighy, Maggie Smith, Tom Wilkinson, and Dev Patel, the film was released in 2011 and spawned a sequel in 2015.

Heather Treleaven, the event coordinator, said the screening is part of a feature called Armchair Traveler, which makes up a larger entertainment program that occurs on every first Tuesday of the month.

“It’s a chance for seniors to get out and socialize,” she said, adding that light snacks from Indian recipes will also be included.

Anyone interested in attending must reserve their space by emailing Heather at seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com or calling her at 604-786-7404.

The film will be shown at the Maple Ridge Public Library, located at 130 – 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

Another event later in month called Planning For the Future: The Legal Side, will be held on March 22.

“It’s an opportunity for seniors to learn how to manage their personal affairs for when they pass,” Trevleaven explained. “Wills, power of attorney, and representation agreements will be covered, as well as how to complete these forms and where to store them.”

The presentation takes place from 2 to 4 p.m. at Fraserview Village Banquet Hall, 22610 116 Ave.

Trevleaven advised that people come with questions as well as a pen and paper to take notes.

The Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows, Katzie, Seniors Network is a community service planning table that advocates for seniors’ health and support.

More information on the organization and their events is available at www.seniors-network.ca.

