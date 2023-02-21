Seniors needed for children’s mentorship program in Maple Ridge

Grand Buddies Program in need of volunteers

Seniors who are looking for an opportunity to bring more fun into their lives have a great opportunity to do just that.

The Grand Buddies program is in need of volunteers.

Volunteers 55 years and older are needed to play games, read, put together puzzles, do arts and crafts, build things, or play ball with child needing guidance from an adult in their life.

Those interested in participating in the mentorship program would only need to spend one hour a week with a students at Eric Langton Elementary School in downtown Maple Ridge.

“Senior volunteers meet with students at the school to build friendships and confidence, playing games, cooking, building things, helping with schoolwork, or whatever they decide,” read an online description.

Grand buddies are also needed in the classroom to help with reading practice or math.

The program first started in 2010 and was designed by seniors, school staff at Eric Langton Elementary, and the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

No experience is necessary and all volunteers will be supported by the child care worker and administration at the school if any issues arise.

Volunteers must also undergo a Criminal Record Check.

Those interested can call 604-786-7404 or go to seniors-network.ca.

