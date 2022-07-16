Seniors Network planning new men’s shed in Maple Ridge

A men’s shed is in the planning stages in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

There are about 50 men’s sheds in Canada, 22 are operating in B.C., and one is coming to Maple Ridge.

They were first stated in Australia to address men’s health issues, and there are now 3,000 worldwide. They are intended for men of all ages, but it is seniors who typically form the foundation.

So the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie, Seniors Network is looking for a few good men to help start a new Maple Ridge Men’s Shed.

Men like breakfast, so the group will be hosting a start-up breakfast meeting on Wednesday, July 20, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Royal Canadian Legion – Branch 88 Maple Ridge, which is at 12101 224 St.

There is a free breakfast, so participants are asked to register at MapleRidgeMensShed.eventbrite.ca

Mike Jennings, president of the Men’s Shed Association of B.C., will be speaking about the international movement that is growing in British Columbia.

“This is a very exciting project and I think a lot of senior men in the community will be interested,” said Heather Treleaven Seniors Network.

She explained the goal is to provide rewarding opportunities for men to come together. The shed can take whatever form the group dictates, and can involve a range of activities – getting together for meals, wood or metal working, electronics, horticulture, movie nights, computer clubs and much more.

Start-up funding for the Maple Ridge Men’s Shed has been provided by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program, and from the United Way of the Lower Mainland. The Seniors Network is helping the project get off the ground.

Where it goes from there is up to the members, said Treleaven.

