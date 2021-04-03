Seniors not forgotten this Easter

Community groups in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows donated time to create packages of sweets

Easter goodie bags were handed out to vulnerable seniors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Members of the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club spent the afternoon Wednesday assembling Easter gifts for local seniors.

About 400 bags of goodies were delivered to vulnerable seniors across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, those who have been isolated since the beginning of the pandemic.

Eileen Dwillies and her group, the Beta Sigma Phi Maple Ridge Sorority, baked more than 900 cookies for the goodie bags.

“Mostly the people are shut-ins, so they don’t get out to do anything. This is why we felt they needed to have something extra,” said Dwillies, adding that some of the seniors haven’t been out in a year.

Around 90 per cent of the cookies were sugar cookies, all cut into different shapes and decorated, said Dwillies. The others are chocolate chip with colourful chocolate Easter eggs stuck into them.

Other goodies in the bag included various Easter chocolates and candies.

Volunteers from the Meadow Ridge Rotary Club made the deliveries.

Other groups that supported the initiative included: Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Community Services, Salvation Army Ridge Meadows Ministries, Maple Ridge Seniors Village, Chartwell Willow Retirement Community, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, and The Seniors Network.

