Clive Burgess is the president of the snooker club at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Maple Ridge activity centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Clive Burgess is the president of the snooker club at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Maple Ridge activity centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Seniors society holding open house in Maple Ridge

Guests can check out evening programs at the centre

For seniors interested in becoming more active in 2023, the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is holding an open house at the activity centre in Maple Ridge.

At the open house visitors to the centre will get to check out evening programming like: therapeutic yoga; Stay Fit 3; pilates with props; Canasta and other games; badminton; advanced tai chi; cornhole; and snooker.

The open house is being held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, 12150 224 Street.

For more information call 604-467-4993 or go to rmssseniors.org.

RELATED: Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt MeadowsSeniors

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack pet food company donates 460,000 kitty meals to support cats in need across Canada
Next story
Ridge Meadows Home Show’s psychic fair keeps growing

Just Posted

Clive Burgess is the president of the snooker club at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Maple Ridge activity centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors society holding open house in Maple Ridge

Diane of KD Creations displays her many rocks and crystals at last year’s psychic fair. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Home Show’s psychic fair keeps growing

The 15th annual Youth Talent Show will be part of Youth Week activities in Maple Ridge. (City of Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)
Celebrate Youth Week in Maple Ridge

PSAC workers trying to keep dry on the picket lines during a rainy Friday, April 21, 2023. (Matthew Claxton/Black Press Media)
LETTER: Maple Ridge PSAC worker struggles to survive on federal pay