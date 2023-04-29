Seniors society holding open house in Maple Ridge

Guests can check out evening programs at the centre

Clive Burgess is the president of the snooker club at the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society Maple Ridge activity centre. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

For seniors interested in becoming more active in 2023, the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society is holding an open house at the activity centre in Maple Ridge.

At the open house visitors to the centre will get to check out evening programming like: therapeutic yoga; Stay Fit 3; pilates with props; Canasta and other games; badminton; advanced tai chi; cornhole; and snooker.

The open house is being held from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, at the Maple Ridge Seniors Activity Centre, 12150 224 Street.

For more information call 604-467-4993 or go to rmssseniors.org.