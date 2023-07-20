Seniors will get a sneak peek behind the scenes on Friday, July 28. (Kemone Moodley/Special to The News)

Seniors to get sneak peek at Country Fest in Maple Ridge

Event takes place on Friday, July 28

Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Country Fest will be offering seniors a sneak peek at this years fair.

Seniors in the community will be treated to an Old Time Country Music concert featuring local entertainer Phil Vanloo.

They will also be able to walk through the Home Arts building to see the items that have been submitted for judging this year. They will also get to walk through the barns to see the animals, said Tina Kirkpatrick with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Agricultural Association.

And, for those who might have mobility challenges, they can tour the area around the barns on golf carts.

Kirkpatrick is expecting around 200 seniors to attend.

This is the second year organizers have put on the sneak peek for seniors.

“Having it on the Friday alleviates the crowds, so they can be here and they can wander without the masses, and hopefully enjoy it a little bit more,” explained Kirkpatrick.

“Anybody is welcome, but we do ask they bring their own chair,” she noted.

Free refreshments will be available for all who attend provided by the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network and Maple ridge Pitt Meadows MLA Lisa Beare, and the concession will be open as well for those who would like to purchase food.

“Thank you to Country Fest for this great opportunity to bring big kids to the fair when it’s a little cooler and quieter,” said Heather Treleaven with the seniors network.

Parking will be available at Planet Ice with golf cart rides from the parking lot to the fairgrounds.

The event takes place from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at the Albion Fairgrounds, 23588 Jim Robson Way, Maple Ridge.

