Seniors Week packed with things to do in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Eileen Dwillies with the Haney Farmer’s Market hosts a seniors tea every year for Seniors Week that runs June 3 to 9 this year. (Contributed)

A celebration of local seniors and their contributions to the community is taking place at the beginning of June.

Seniors Week runs June 3 to 9 and is packed full of activities at little to no cost.

“We want to appreciate them, celebrate them for their work in the community. Raising families, volunteering and helping our communities grow,” said Heather Treleaven with the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network.

Special events will be hosted by the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, Maple Ridge Library, retirement communities, the Intergenerational Garden, the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association, the Haney Farmer’s Market, China Kitchen Restaurant and the Legion.

“We hope folks will come out,” said Treleaven.

On June 1 at 7 p.m. and again on June 2 at 2 p.m., Variety Plus, a seniors entertainment group with the Ridge Meadows Seniors Activity Centre that produces two variety shows a year, will be presenting their spring show called Variety Plus Has Talent. The show will be in the format of popular television series America’s Got Talent and The X Factor. There will be door prizes and refreshments. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door at 12150 224 St. in Maple Ridge. For more information call 604-467-4993.

On June 2 there will be a Senior’s Tea at the Haney Farmer’s Market. Tea will be supplied by T’s Once Upon A Tea Leaf, and cupcakes will also be served. The tea runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Memorial Peace Park downtown Maple Ridge and is free for seniors and $2 for everyone else.

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 will be holding the Annual Veteran and Presidents Dinner in celebration of the men and women who served Canada. They are inviting all veterans from the Second World War, the Korean War, those who served in Afghanistan and as United Nations Peacekeepers and those who served overseas during the Cold War. Dinner will be free for all veterans and $15 for their spouses and significant others. There is a limit of one guest per veteran. To reserve tickets call 604-463-5101.

The 2018 Seniors Games go from June 4 to 8 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Seniors are welcome to join a team to compete or simply cheer on the athletes. The games take place at Maple Ridge Seniors Village, 22141 119 Ave. in Maple Ridge. All events will be suitable for all abilities. To RSVP contact Lindsay Zylstra at 604-476-4467 or email lzylstra@retirementconcepts.com.

Bloom Where You Are Planted is an opportunity to hear inspiring stories by seniors for seniors. Around eight speakers will be sharing the surprising things they do outside of the seniors centre. The peer-to-peer talk will be taking place at 10 a.m. at 12150 224 St., the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre on June 4. It is a free event and light refreshments will be provided. To register call 604-467-4993.

Three free Historical Walking Tour of Downtown Maple Ridge will be taking place, June 4, 6 and 8, hosted by the Downtown Maple Ridge Business Improvement Association. The guided tours will feature art, culture and historic sites ending with a free coffee or tea and a treat from Europe Bakery and Deli. The tours depart from outside Westminster Savings at the corner of 224 Street and Lougheed Highway at noon and take about an hour. Registration is required at 604-467-2420 or email diptic@downtownmapleridge.ca.

Chartwell Willow Manor at 12275 224 St. will be hosting Bingo with prizes at 2 p.m. on June 4. To register call 604-466-8602.

June 5 will begin with a free Golden Seniors Health and Wellness Clinic Open House where seniors are welcome to get their blood pressure checked, talk with a nurse about concerns and meet the volunteers. Sun Valley Medical Supply and Life Care Medical Supply will be on-site with a display of equipment and services and a pharmacist will also be on hand to answer questions. This event runs from 9 a.m. to noon and will also have free giveaways.

Then China Kitchen Restaurant will be offering a free buffet luncheon for seniors from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at 22805 Lougheed Hwy in Maple Ridge. They have been holding the free lunch for the last ten years.

The film Senior Gems featuring renowned dementia educator Teepa Snow will be screened for free at 1 p.m. at the Maple Ridge Public Library. The movie will provide an overview of the impact of Alzheimer’s and dementia while offering strategies for family, caregivers and friends to use supporting a person with dementia. Discussion will include ways to maximize remaining skills and how to adapt care to each stage of the disease.

Finally Chartwell Willow Manor at 12275 224 St. will be hosting a free Strawberry Tea. To register for this event call 604-466-8602.

A gardening workshop with senior volunteers from the Intergenerational Garden will be held on June 6 at 10 a.m. where participants will learn how to make an individual indoor planter. Cost of this event is $15 and planters can be taken home at the end of the class. The workshop takes place at the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre, 12150 224 St. and participants must register by June 4 at 604-467-4993.

June 6 will also feature a free fashion show at Chartwell Willow Manor, 12275 224 St. at 2 p.m. Refreshments will be served. To register call 604-466-8602.

A Seniors Walking Tour of the Library will cap the day from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 6.

The annual Seniors Week Strawberry Tea at the Pitt Meadows Seniors Activity Centre, 19065 119B Ave., will take place at 2 p.m. on June 7. There will be a 50/50 draw and door prizes. Tickets are $6 and can be purchased at either seniors centre or by calling 604-457-4771.

On June 7 the Maple Ridge Public Library will host the Seniors Social with the Al Smith and the Silvertones Choir with refreshments and Chartwell Willow Manor will present Spirit of Dance, an interactive show, also with refreshments. To register for Spirit of Dance call 604-466-8602.

There will be an ice cream social at Chartwell Willow Retirement Community at 1 p.m. on June 8. To register for this call 604-466-8602.

The Maple Ridge Seniors Centre will feature Rising Star Karaoke at 6:30 p.m. on June 8 at 12150 224 St. with free admission and refreshments available for sale. No minors at this event.

Seniors week will end with the Runway Fashion Show and Tea benefiting the Ridge Meadows Hospice Society and the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society. The show will highlight men’s, ladies and children’s pre-loved fashions with an exclusive after show clothing sale. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store, 12011 224 St. or either seniors activity centre. The show will take place at the Maple Ridge Seniors Centre, 12150 224 St. from 1 p.m.to 3:30 p.m., doors open at 12:30 p.m.

Treleaven believes it is important to take time out and celebrate the seniors in the community.

“We often face a lot of stigma around aging and we forget sometimes to recognize the time that folks have contributed building the community and volunteering,” she said.