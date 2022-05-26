Seniors’ Week to honour contributions to communities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Members of Dementia Friendly Community Task Group, Audrey Hatch, and Arvie Bourteault, along with arts program coordinator Kat Wahamaa, check out the arts supplies. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The importance of honouring the contributions of seniors to the community is not lost on Heather Treleaven.

Treleaven, the coordinator of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Katzie Seniors Network, has dedicated her life’s work to helping the aging population and she is excited that in-person events have returned for this years Seniors’ Week celebrations.

“It is so important that we recognize the contributions of our older adult citizens to our families and communities in this annual celebration. Seniors volunteer in large numbers, making possible many of our community festivals and events,” said Treleaven.

Although this year there will be smaller festivities as organizations are still adjusting to the new normal of being able to offer large group events once again, Treleaven is hoping everyone in the community enjoys the events.

The Seniors Network and the Community Response Network will be celebrating the week, handing out special treats at two special farmers markets. They will have a booth at the Pitt Meadows Farmers Market on Tuesday, June 7, from 3-7 p.m. in Spirit Square, 11985 Harris Road. Then on Saturday June 11, there will be another booth set up for the Haney Farmers Market from 9-2 p.m. at 22407 Dewdney Trunk Road.

Also on June 11 will be a Creative Dimension Art Show hosted by the Dementia Friendly Community Task Group of the Seniors Network, from 10-2 p.m. on the bandstand in Memorial Peace Park. Artists from the Creative Dimension Visual Arts Program for people living with dementia will be displaying their their art including: collage; abstracts; clay; fibre; and photography. There will also be a hands-on art making activity for all ages.

Dementia resource information will also be available. Hosted by the Dementia Friendly Community Task Group of the Seniors Network

For more information about both events call 604-786-7404 or email seniorsnetworkmpk@gmail.com.

Go to seniors-network.ca to find out more about the organization.