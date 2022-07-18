Seniors will get sneak peek into Maple Ridge’s Countryfest

Countryfest is coming up on the July 23-24 weekend, with a Friday preview for seniors. (Special to The News)

Countryfest runs next weekend on July 23 and 23, but there will be a Seniors Sneak Peek offered to qualifying citizens on July 22.

From 4-6 p.m., on the Friday before Maple Ridge’s annual country fair, that has been running since 1901, senior citizens can visit the Albion Fairgrounds.

For entertainment, there will be some old time country music, offered by Phil Van Loo, and the home arts entries will be available for viewing.

Organizers promise there will be comfortable seating with free refeshments, and the concessions will be open to those who want more menu.

Parking will be at Planet Ice, with golf-cart rides from the parking lot, and the event is free, courtesy of Countryfest and the Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and Katzie Seniors Network.

There is a lot for seniors at the fair this year, the the Prime Timers Showdown will feature a number of performers from the Ridge Meadows Seniors Society, entertaining the public on July 24.

