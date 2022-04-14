On April 9 and 10, 2022, people in Hammond had a chance to take part in Treasure Days by putting out items they no longer needed or used so they could be passed along to others. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

Several Maple Ridge homes partake in treasure trading weekend

People toured Hammond to pick up reusable items in resumption of popular spring cleaning event

Menacing weather overnight Friday may have deterred some but some householders and some treasure hunters took part in Hammond Treasure Days on the April 9 and 10 weekend.

People in the neighbourhood were able to put out items they no longer needed nor wanted so that others could hopefully make use of them.

The event was first held in 2015 but had to be back-burnered for the past two years during the pandemic.

Treasure days is one of the local green initiatives in the lead up to Earth Day on April 23. There will be a Repair Cafe April 23 at the bandstand in Maple Ridge Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Treasure Days were April 9 and 10, 2022, in the Hammond neighbourhood, one of the local green initiatives leading up to Earth Day later this month. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

