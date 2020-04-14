Rena Terry, a parent of one of the band members, holds a sign of support. (Contributed)

SFU pipe band performs for seniors in Maple Ridge

Next performance in Langley on April 15

Seniors living along 224 Street in Maple Ridge received a concert of support recently by the world renowned Simon Fraser University Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe Band.

On April 5 around nine members of the band lined themselves up two metres apart in front of the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 88 at the corner of 224 Street and Brown Avenue and started to play.

This was the first performance for the group since they learned their competition season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was more like a test to see if we could get together as a group while maintaining social distancing,” said Rena Terry, a parent of one of the band members, whose idea it was to get band members together, initially to perform for frontline workers.

Normally the band would do a lot of competitions within the Pacific North West. The Easter long weekend would have been their first major competition, said Terry.

The pipe band started playing just after 1 p.m. and they performed for about an hour as they made their way north along 224 Street from the legion on the west side street before crossing over and performing for those on the east side of the street.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows musicians competing at World Pipe Band Championship

They played a mixture of competition songs including Scotland The Brave and Amazing Grace for residents of Chartwell’s Willow Manor, the Panorama by Ecra, the Legion Manor and Gardens, among others.

Many residents watched from their balconies and listened through their windows.

“It’s really just a way to give back to the community,” said Terry.

“Seniors being one of the most vulnerable, we wanted to bring a little joy into their little world,” she added.

The band have since held concerts in front of Lions Gate Hospital and Royal Columbian Hospital for the 7 p.m. shift change to salute the workers.

Smiles, cheers, honks and many thanks from the frontline workers and residents of seniors homes they have played for has touched every one of the band players, noted Terry.

“In return, they want to continue to spread joy to the community,” she said.

They will be performing in front of Langley Memorial Hospital at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15 and are planning more appearances elsewhere.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Coronavirus

Members of the Simon Fraser University Robert Malcolm Memorial Pipe Band perform for seniors living along 224 Street in Maple Ridge. (Contributed)

Annual Walk for Alzheimer’s moves to online format for 2020

