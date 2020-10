SHARE: 26km bike ride nets mix of fall colours

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

During a scenic, but chilling ride on a sunny Saturday, Oct. 24 Ron Paley captured photos of the nearby mountains lightly covered with snow. (Special to The News)

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

