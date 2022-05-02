SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Celia Pink took a few pictures during a recent visit to Golden Ears Provincial Park, and specifically Gold Creek Falls. She’s not sure who the young man was doing handstands on the rocks, but she said a number of them were showing off their gymnastic prowess during her visit. (Special to The News)

and

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsScenic Drive

Snow is all but gone now, and the brown grass is quickly being replaced with green, but just a few short weeks ago Celia Pink captured a variety of pictures in and around the dikes and trails near the boat launch at the end of Rennie Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

