Pitt Meadows resident Jim Murden snapped a picture of one of his favourite birds – the hummingbird. Through the years, he has had many nest in his Japanese juniper tree, probably because its cones resemble the birds small nests. “Ideal camouflage,” as Murden noted. “One year I was able to film a couple that had two eggs. Once hatched, they raised them till they eventually took their own flight and left the nest,” he recounting, noting he has to fill his hummingbird feeder every two to three days to keep his fine-feathered neighbours fed. (Special to The News)

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident



