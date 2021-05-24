SHARE: Appreciative of local dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Barbara McConville has been walking 10 km a day on the “beautiful” dikes throughout Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. “So nice to have them,” she said of the popular walking trails. “I have been walking them for 40 years, but have not done daily before, or appreciated them so much.” In this case, she was strolling the dikes along Pitt River and near the Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard

RELATED – SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Rapids rage in Golden Ears park

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt Meadows

Barbara McConville also captured these pictures of the sunrise from along the Alouette and South Alouette Rivers. “The sunny weather was stunning while it lasted,” she said recently. (Special to The News)

Barbara McConville also captured these pictures of the sunrise from along the Alouette and South Alouette Rivers. “The sunny weather was stunning while it lasted,” she said recently. (Special to The News)

Barbara McConville also captured these pictures of the sunrise from along the Alouette and South Alouette Rivers. “The sunny weather was stunning while it lasted,” she said recently. (Special to The News)