Maple Ridge’s Amanda Apps took this photograph of a Canada goose and a gaggle of goslings last spring at the main day use area of Alouette Lake’s south beach, in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Amanda Apps took this photograph of a Canada goose and a gaggle of goslings last spring at the main day use area of Alouette Lake’s south beach, in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Baby season on the horizon

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

RECENT SHARE: Much to trumpet about

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

SHARE: Brilliant fall scenery captivates walker

SHARE: Perfect views of the mountain vista

SHARE: Between storms

SHARE: Colourful skies offer stunning views

SHARE: Sunset from the shore

SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

SHARE: Seldom seen view

SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge conservation group invites interested people to AGM

Just Posted

Maple Ridge’s Amanda Apps took this photograph of a Canada goose and a gaggle of goslings last spring at the main day use area of Alouette Lake’s south beach, in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Baby season on the horizon

Share your opinion via email, through our website or in a posted letter. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)
LETTER: City of Maple Ridge insurer won’t pay for injuried from fall

Jogging our memory, at one point in time during the pandemic, we had travelling vaccination centres – like this bus that stopped in Pitt Meadows – so everyone who wanted to, could receive their shot. (Black Press Media files)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Do COVID’s origins matter?

Upcoming improvements will be made to help with traffic issues at Lougheed Highway (Highway 7) and Harris Road in Pitt Meadows. (Google)
Lougheed Highway and Harris Road improvements will be unveiled at Pitt Meadows session

Pop-up banner image