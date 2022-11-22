During a recent lunch hour, Wyatt Gardner heard an unexpected racket coming from his backyard, near the Kanaka Creek fish fence. He suspected he knew what it might be. “I heard a great big noise coming from the far end of my property,” he explained. “As soon as I saw the bear, I grabbed my bucket and camera and ran to get this picture. In order to take this shot, I decided to stand on a five-gallon bucket, because I am only 4 ft. 10 in.” (Special to The News)

During a recent lunch hour, Wyatt Gardner heard an unexpected racket coming from his backyard, near the Kanaka Creek fish fence. He suspected he knew what it might be. “I heard a great big noise coming from the far end of my property,” he explained. “As soon as I saw the bear, I grabbed my bucket and camera and ran to get this picture. In order to take this shot, I decided to stand on a five-gallon bucket, because I am only 4 ft. 10 in.” (Special to The News)

SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Salvation Army starts campaign underway in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

During a recent lunch hour, Wyatt Gardner heard an unexpected racket coming from his backyard, near the Kanaka Creek fish fence. He suspected he knew what it might be. “I heard a great big noise coming from the far end of my property,” he explained. “As soon as I saw the bear, I grabbed my bucket and camera and ran to get this picture. In order to take this shot, I decided to stand on a five-gallon bucket, because I am only 4 ft. 10 in.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

The Canadian Women’s National Softball Team finished in second place in the XVII WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup Americas Qualifier tournament. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press photo)
Maple Ridge softball athlete helps Canada’s national team advance to world cup group stage

Maple Ridge Alliance Church is holding an event to help those suffering loss this Christmas season. (Maple Ridge Alliance Church Facebook/Special to the News)
Maple Ridge church holding free event for those experiencing loss this Christmas season

Traffic delays are coming to South Bonson in Pitt Meadows. (Google/Special to The News)
Traffic delays begin in South Bonson area of Pitt Meadows