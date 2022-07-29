SHARE: Beating the heat

Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News) Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News) Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News) Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News) Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News) Frequent cyclist, hiker, and paddler Ron Paley was – for the most part – able to beat the heat by starting heading out on a ride at 5 a.m. on Thursday morning. During the hour-and-a-half trek, the Hammond resident completed a 24-km loop through part of Maple Ridge and primarily Pitt Meadows, with a stop off at Osprey Village. “Nice 19C to ride,” Paley said, but he did question if the mosquitoes ever sleep. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt MeadowsSevere weather