SHARE: Beauty of fall captured by many budding local photographers

PHOTOS: Send us your pictures showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Fog offers soft filter to morning sunrise over Maple Ridge

ANOTHER – SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

MORE – SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Feeding time at Widgeon

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

Phyllis Neufeld shared this picture taken while on a walk in Pitt Meadows recently, near Silver Bridge, on the southwest dike. (Special to The News)

End of Halloween marked with the demise of the Patterson family pumpkin. “Here is one from our bonfire near the end of the night, when my son put his pumpkin on the fire,” he shared. (Special to The News)

Martin Block shared this image of a heron spotted along the South Alouette River, the range of snowcapped mountains in the background. (Special to The News)

Ruairi Farrell shared this picture taken along Kanaka Creek Regional Park’s riverfront trail, the clouds reflecting back up from the water. (Special to The News)

Sun will be setting even earlier than before given today’s time change, but here’s a colourful sunset in Pitt Meadows recently captured by Stuart Richardson took looking east from the Harris Road Bridge. “I used my iPhone 8 with no filters or editing, just the raw beauty of nature and some lucky lighting,” he shared. (Special to The News)

Before all the leaves turned and started dropping inside Golden Ears Provincial Park, Dr. Kal Derhami caught this picture along one of its many trails. (Special to The News)

Aminah Khan took some fall pictures in and around Anderson Creek, in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Aminah Khan took some fall pictures in and around Anderson Creek, in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Kristan Cooper shared this recent sunset over the Pitt River, as seen from the north end of Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Kristan Cooper recently captured this rainbow coming down over the Pitt River, as seen from the north end of Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Margarita Sanchez took this picture of Mount Baker recently from Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Tina O’Connor shared this picture taken by her daughter recently in Stave Falls. A reflection of the Stave dam can be seen in the water, along with the small boat anchored and floating in the river. (Special to The News)

Jos Pal shared this picture of the cranberry bogs during harvest season, amid some heavy smog. (Special to The News)

Gary J. Ordog shared this picture taken recently of the Golden Ears Mountains, as seen from Neaves Road in the polder area of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Braden Nakonechny took this picture while paddling in Alouette Lake in October. (Special to The News)

Gillian Reed took this picture in late October from the North Beach area of Golden Ears Provincial Park, looking over Alouette Lake. “Such a beautiful local spot and a great backdrop to the lone fisherman out on the water,” she said. (Special to The News)

Photo illustration by Dr. Kal Derhami, with the dog in foreground playing in the Fraser River, facing Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Sandi Thiessen shared this picture she captured of the fall colours along the dikes at Silver Bridge on Harris Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Kevin Wright shared the view from his home in Silver Valley during a recent fall sunset. (Special to The News)

Henry Lui shared a picture taken along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Andrea Rafaoui took this picture of a youngster playing with a kite at Kanaka Creek Elementary recently under rather dark and ominous clouds. (Special to The News)

Theresa Herrington shared this picture of Bella, recently checking out her own reflection and that of the fall sun in the river, the local dikes in the background. (Special to The News)

Dr. Kal Derhami shared this picture of some otters swimming in the river along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)