Mike McKinley recently visited the snow caves in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Beauty of fall captured by many budding local photographers

PHOTOS: Send us your pictures showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Fog offers soft filter to morning sunrise over Maple Ridge

ANOTHER – SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

MORE – SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Feeding time at Widgeon

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Phyllis Neufeld shared this picture taken while on a walk in Pitt Meadows recently, near Silver Bridge, on the southwest dike. (Special to The News)

Phyllis Neufeld shared this picture taken while on a walk in Pitt Meadows recently, near Silver Bridge, on the southwest dike. (Special to The News)

End of Halloween marked with the demise of the Patterson family pumpkin. “Here is one from our bonfire near the end of the night, when my son put his pumpkin on the fire,” he shared. (Special to The News)

End of Halloween marked with the demise of the Patterson family pumpkin. “Here is one from our bonfire near the end of the night, when my son put his pumpkin on the fire,” he shared. (Special to The News)

Martin Block shared this image of a heron spotted along the South Alouette River, the range of snowcapped mountains in the background. (Special to The News)

Martin Block shared this image of a heron spotted along the South Alouette River, the range of snowcapped mountains in the background. (Special to The News)

Ruairi Farrell shared this picture taken along Kanaka Creek Regional Park’s riverfront trail, the clouds reflecting back up from the water. (Special to The News)

Ruairi Farrell shared this picture taken along Kanaka Creek Regional Park’s riverfront trail, the clouds reflecting back up from the water. (Special to The News)

Sun will be setting even earlier than before given today’s time change, but here’s a colourful sunset in Pitt Meadows recently captured by Stuart Richardson took looking east from the Harris Road Bridge. “I used my iPhone 8 with no filters or editing, just the raw beauty of nature and some lucky lighting,” he shared. (Special to The News)

Sun will be setting even earlier than before given today’s time change, but here’s a colourful sunset in Pitt Meadows recently captured by Stuart Richardson took looking east from the Harris Road Bridge. “I used my iPhone 8 with no filters or editing, just the raw beauty of nature and some lucky lighting,” he shared. (Special to The News)

Before all the leaves turned and started dropping inside Golden Ears Provincial Park, Dr. Kal Derhami caught this picture along one of its many trails. (Special to The News)

Before all the leaves turned and started dropping inside Golden Ears Provincial Park, Dr. Kal Derhami caught this picture along one of its many trails. (Special to The News)

Aminah Khan took some fall pictures in and around Anderson Creek, in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Aminah Khan took some fall pictures in and around Anderson Creek, in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Aminah Khan took some fall pictures in and around Anderson Creek, in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Aminah Khan took some fall pictures in and around Anderson Creek, in the Silver Valley neighbourhood of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Kristan Cooper shared this recent sunset over the Pitt River, as seen from the north end of Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Kristan Cooper shared this recent sunset over the Pitt River, as seen from the north end of Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Kristan Cooper recently captured this rainbow coming down over the Pitt River, as seen from the north end of Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Kristan Cooper recently captured this rainbow coming down over the Pitt River, as seen from the north end of Harris Road. (Special to The News)

Margarita Sanchez took this picture of Mount Baker recently from Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Margarita Sanchez took this picture of Mount Baker recently from Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Tina O’Connor shared this picture taken by her daughter recently in Stave Falls. A reflection of the Stave dam can be seen in the water, along with the small boat anchored and floating in the river. (Special to The News)

Tina O’Connor shared this picture taken by her daughter recently in Stave Falls. A reflection of the Stave dam can be seen in the water, along with the small boat anchored and floating in the river. (Special to The News)

Jos Pal shared this picture of the cranberry bogs during harvest season, amid some heavy smog. (Special to The News)

Jos Pal shared this picture of the cranberry bogs during harvest season, amid some heavy smog. (Special to The News)

Gary J. Ordog shared this picture taken recently of the Golden Ears Mountains, as seen from Neaves Road in the polder area of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Gary J. Ordog shared this picture taken recently of the Golden Ears Mountains, as seen from Neaves Road in the polder area of Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Braden Nakonechny took this picture while paddling in Alouette Lake in October. (Special to The News)

Braden Nakonechny took this picture while paddling in Alouette Lake in October. (Special to The News)

Cliff Shea captured this picture looking north towards Pitt Polder recently. (Special to The News)

Gillian Reed took this picture in late October from the North Beach area of Golden Ears Provincial Park, looking over Alouette Lake. “Such a beautiful local spot and a great backdrop to the lone fisherman out on the water,” she said. (Special to The News)

Gillian Reed took this picture in late October from the North Beach area of Golden Ears Provincial Park, looking over Alouette Lake. “Such a beautiful local spot and a great backdrop to the lone fisherman out on the water,” she said. (Special to The News)

Photo illustration by Dr. Kal Derhami, with the dog in foreground playing in the Fraser River, facing Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Photo illustration by Dr. Kal Derhami, with the dog in foreground playing in the Fraser River, facing Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

Sandi Thiessen shared this picture she captured of the fall colours along the dikes at Silver Bridge on Harris Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Sandi Thiessen shared this picture she captured of the fall colours along the dikes at Silver Bridge on Harris Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Long-time Maple Ridge resident Mike McKinley shared a series of pictures taken on or near the many diking systems and waterways through this community. (Special to The News)

Kevin Wright shared the view from his home in Silver Valley during a recent fall sunset. (Special to The News)

Kevin Wright shared the view from his home in Silver Valley during a recent fall sunset. (Special to The News)

Henry Lui shared a picture taken along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Henry Lui shared a picture taken along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Andrea Rafaoui took this picture of a youngster playing with a kite at Kanaka Creek Elementary recently under rather dark and ominous clouds. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Andrea Rafaoui took this picture of a youngster playing with a kite at Kanaka Creek Elementary recently under rather dark and ominous clouds. (Special to The News)

Sarah White took this picture recently along the dikes in Jerry Sulina Park. (Special to The News)

Theresa Herrington shared this picture of Bella, recently checking out her own reflection and that of the fall sun in the river, the local dikes in the background. (Special to The News)

Theresa Herrington shared this picture of Bella, recently checking out her own reflection and that of the fall sun in the river, the local dikes in the background. (Special to The News)

Dr. Kal Derhami shared this picture of some otters swimming in the river along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Dr. Kal Derhami shared this picture of some otters swimming in the river along the dikes in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Dr. Kal Derhami caught this early fall picture along the trail leading up to Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)

Dr. Kal Derhami caught this early fall picture along the trail leading up to Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)

Mike McKinley shared a picture from the lookout on a hike in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

Mike McKinley recently visited the snow caves in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

Mike McKinley shared a picture of the river as moving quickly over the rocks in Golden Ears Provincial Park. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Pitt Meadows First World War vet resigned from city council to fight

Just Posted

Valerie Cloutier recently captured this picture of the Golden Ears Bridge from the Osprey Village walkway. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Beauty of fall captured by many budding local photographers

PHOTOS: Send us your pictures showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
COVID-19 outbreak at Ridge Meadows Hospital

One patient and one staff member have tested positive

Sturgeon has been surrendered to the SPCA, and needed surgery will be expensive. (Special to The News)
Dog surrendered to Maple Ridge SPCA will need surgery

Company has offered to match donations up to $1,500

In this photo illustration, a provincial election mail-in ballot sealed in an Elections B.C. return envelope is seen before being deposited in a Canada Post mailbox, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Final results in the elections across B.C. are expected this weekend as the final count begins. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Final count of B.C. ballots expected to settle races in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Thousands of votes remain to be counted

A scan of WWI vet R.F.C. Thomson’s official letter of resignation from Pitt Meadows City Council in September of 1915. (Pitt Meadows Museum - Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows First World War vet resigned from city council to fight

Local museum unearthed RFC Thomson’s resignation letter after city donated wealth of old docs

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Paul Prestbakmo died early Aug. 16, 2019, following an early-morning stabbing in South Surrey. (Facebook photo)
Surrey youths accused in assault of senior, fatal stabbing to be tried on charges simultaneously

Pair accused in mechanic’s death and aggravated assault of White Rock senior remain in custody

The Langley RCMP executed a warrant on a Willoughby home Oct. 30 and seized about $20,000 in merchandise. (Langley RCMP)
Lower Mainland RCMP seize more than 100 high-end household goods worth $20,000

Fraudulent credit cards were used for curbside pickups at various Langley businesses

Scene of a traffic crash in Whalley that sent a Transit Police officer and another person to hospital late Wednesday night. (Photo: Shane MacKichan)
Fugitive at large as transit cop, another driver sent to hospital in Whalley traffic crash

The crash happened at 128th Street and 93rd Avenue in Cedar Hills shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday. Police are hunting for Sean Trevor Cuddeford, 33

Skully White (right), owner/operator of Lullys Food Experience, is donating a kidney to customer Tim Hiscock. The pair’s surgery has been booked for Dec. 14 in Vancouver. (Vikki Hopes/Abbotsford News)
Kidney-transplant surgery scheduled for Abbotsford ‘hot dog king’ and recipient

Funds raised for Skully White while he’s off work after he donates kidney to Tim Hiscock

Most Read