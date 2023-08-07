Reflections of the colours and textures of nature made for stunning scenery for Donna Noelte during a recent hike at Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Brilliant backdrop for hike

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

PhotographyPitt Meadows

SHARE: Back in the saddle

Reflections of the colours and textures of nature made for stunning scenery for Donna Noelte during a recent hike at Pitt Lake. (Special to The News)
Frequent contributor Ron Paley was out of circulation for close to six weeks with a knee injury. But he climbed back on his bike recently for a 23-km trek around the Pitt Meadows loop, via the Ford Road Detour. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Back in the saddle

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal joined a group from the Ridge Meadows Outdoor Club on a recent hike up to Big Rock Lookout in the UBC Research Forest. “A spectacular view when we reached the top. Seeing a mother deer with her fawn was a beautiful site,” he shared. “The hiking group is a great group of people to get together with, to experience nature at its best. I highly recommend it.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spectacular views and people

Odie and Oliver, two terrier mix dogs rescued from Mexico, love their morning walks along the Alouette River, between Sharpe and Neaves Roads. Almost two years old now, these dogs love taking a dip at the several sandy beaches along the way, explained their mom, Lindsay Robertson. “With so much wildlife to see, eagles, seals, osprey, sticklebacks, herons, and small fish jumping in the water,” they are always very excited to hit the dikes. “And, of course, [they love] meeting and greeting all the other dogs along the way, including cyclists, and outdoor enthusiast, walking the trail alongside us.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frolicking in the Alouette