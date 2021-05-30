Maple Ridge’s Vicki Jennings discovered this busy bee in her garden. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Vicki Jennings discovered this busy bee in her garden. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Busy bee

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard

RELATED – SHARE: White stuff disappears while red stuff rising up

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Rapids rage in Golden Ears park

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographywildernessWildlife

Previous story
Maple Ridge Earth Day contest still going strong

Just Posted

Jason Sveinson enjoys picking up his camera and snapping shots of nature and landscapes. He recently captured this heron hunting for food alongside the dikes. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Sharing the dikes with wildlife of all kinds

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Vicki Jennings discovered this busy bee in her garden. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Busy bee

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

xx
UPDATE: One injured in Pitt Lake boat fire

Boat ‘exploded’ into flame, fire chief says

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Canadian drinking laws are antiquated

What? It’s okay to shoot up in a Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows park, but not to consume any alcohol

The theme for Earth Day celebrations this year was “Emerge”. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Earth Day contest still going strong

Still time to enter

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

A man was led away in handcuffs from Langley City’s McBurney Lane after a confrontation over alleged sexist comments. Several video clips of the incident were posted to social media, generating hundreds of comments.
VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City confrontation over allegedly sexist remarks

Online post generates hundreds of comments

Abdallah Alhamadni poses for a photograph at his home in Mississauga, Ont., on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Alhamadni has a wife and two children in Gaza. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Parents calling on Canada to evacuate children stuck in the Gaza Strip

A ceasefire ended the 11-day war that left hundreds of people dead and deteriorated Gaza’s infrastructure

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Hal Fraser Bringeland said he developed a blood clot after receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. (Contributed photo/Canadian Press photo)
South Surrey man develops blood clot after AstraZeneca vaccination

Doctor not convinced clot is related to vaccine

FILE – The fence of Erickson Elementary School was lined with 22 orange shirts on Sept. 30 in honour of Orange Shirt Day. (Aaron Hemens - Creston Valley Advance)
B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts to honour children found dead at residential school

Discovery of the remains of 215 Indigenous children was confirmed by the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

Luke Hengen with Logan, his diabetes alert dog, under his right arm. (Photo courtesy of Luke Hengen)
‘Perfect pairing’: Former B.C. man’s diabetic alert dog helps him get back to life

Luke Hengen’s confidence, sense of adventure restored by service dog Logan

Most Read