Maple Ridge's Jacquie Steele captured this picture of Golden Ears Bridge on Saturday from Bonson Landing in Pitt Meadows. "A calm serene morning," she said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Calm morning washes over the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Fog offers soft filter to morning sunrise over Maple Ridge

ANOTHER – SHARE: Winter sunset ignites The Ears – Golden Ears, that is!

MORE – SHARE: A splash of colour against snow covered peaks

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Fall arrives in Kanaka Creek Regional Park

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
From chaos to love, White Rock’s newest priest to spread message of hope

Just Posted

Maple Ridge's Jacquie Steele captured this picture of Golden Ears Bridge on Saturday from Bonson Landing in Pitt Meadows. "A calm serene morning," she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Calm morning washes over the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

A scholarship has been created at Langara College in memory of the late Carling Muir of Maple Ridge. (Black Press Files)
Scholarship will memorialize Carling Muir

Maple Ridge basketball star passed away last Sunday

Reader queries why you need to push a button to activate the walk lights at major intersections. She believes it should engage automatically. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Walking lights should be automatic at major intersections

For the sake of all pedestrians, especially those with mobility issues, change crossing signals

Lynne Balfour shared a few pictures taken in Pitt Meadows, including one captured from Lougheed Highway and Harris Road looking north towards the Golden Ears Mountains, with the sunset casting a nice glow on the mountain range. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Winter sunset ignites The Ears – Golden Ears, that is!

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Young Decs has been performing for his fans on livestream, but looks forward to the time he is able to rock a stage in person. (Special to The News)
Young Maple Ridge entertainer seeing quick success

14-year-old Young Decs released his first song, Anx!ety, five months ago

Numuch Keitlah, left, and Jake Thomas, centre, participate in a Coastal Nations search and rescue exercise off the coast of Vancouver Island in this undated handout photo. The recently operational Coastal Nations Coast Guard Auxiliary has more than 50 members from five Indigenous territories who are trained in marine search and rescue. They are on call day and night to respond to emergencies along some of B.C.’s most rugged and remote coastal areas. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Jordan Wilson *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Canada’s first Indigenous-led coast guard auxiliary patrols B.C.’s rugged coast

Auxiliary is part of the feds’ $1.5 billion plan to improve marine safety and protect the environment

People pose next to a Christmas display in Montreal, Sunday, November 22, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Top doctor urges Canadians to plan safe holidays as new COVID cases continue to rise

Positivity rate has increased from 5.8% to 6.6%

An Oceana Canada audit of Canadian fish stocks reveals a growing number with critical populations, calling on Fisheries and Oceans Canada to enact existing commitments. (File photo)
B.C.’s declining fisheries the result of poor DFO management: audit

Oceana Canada calls for follow through on government commitments

A sign encouraging students to wear a mask in classrooms released Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. (BCTF)
BCTF asks parents to ‘create a culture of mask wearing’ as schools excluded from new rules

New indoor mask mandate does not include schools

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Reverend Patrick John (PJ) O’Maoil Mheana, ordained as Father Luke, has been named the new rector for the Church of the Holy Trinity in White Rock. (Contributed photo)
From chaos to love, White Rock’s newest priest to spread message of hope

Rev. Patrick John O’Maoil Mheana to start work at Church of the Holy Trinity Nov. 30

Randy Bell. (File photo)
Former northern B.C. mayoral candidate arrested after allegedly refusing to wear mask

Randy Bell handcuffed and given a warning at Bulkley Valley Credit Union in Smithers

James Corden on the Late Late Show talking about BC Ferries on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020. (Screenshot)
‘You’ll see it when you see it’: BC Ferries mask graphic gains James Corden’s attention

Turns out, James Corden fans were just as quick as B.C. social media users to pick up on the dual imagery

Most Read