Linda Nelson stopped in at the Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows on Canada Day "to pause and reflect on the tragic loss of lives at residential schools." She wasn't the only one. Kate Barchard stopped for a quiet moment, as well, giving consent to share her picture. "Today was an important day for all of us to reflect on what has happened in the past to our First Nations people, and on how we can move forward with them," Nelson shared. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Canada Day 2021, a time for reflection

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

