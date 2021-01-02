SHARE: Caressing sunset on Pitt Lake

Artur Siewierski shared this picture taken in 2020 at the Osprey provincial marine park on Pitt Lake, one of the world’s few tidal lakes, and apparently among the largest. “The water is clear and pristine but you have to watch the tides when beaching the boat as it might get stuck when the tide goes low. Not many people are aware of the beautiful, long beaches at the Osprey Provincial Marine Park. It’s a beautiful and tranquilizing place one can get to by boat or kayak. A true gem around Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows,” said Siewierski, who spent a warm summer night sleeping on this boat. “It was quite the experience when I got awaken at 4am hearing a loud banging against the boat. It thought I hit the rocks but it was just a sudden gust of wind and waves. Wide awake, I watched with awe the warm sun rising above the horizon.” (Special to The News)

