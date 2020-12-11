What are your special memories of Christmas? For some, it’s touring around to Christmas light displays such as this one in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

What are your special memories of Christmas? For some, it’s touring around to Christmas light displays such as this one in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Share cherished holiday traditions with Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

We are inviting readers to share stories and photos for an upcoming Christmas publication

What memories define Christmas for you?

For most people, holiday traditions play an important role in their festive season.

We’d like you to share your favourite Christmas traditions. This request is open to all ages.

With COVID-19 reshaping so much of 2020, people will be making new memories this holiday season, but we want people to cast their minds back, whether to last year or decades go.

Email us what Christmas traditions you cherish, and it would be great if you could include a relevant photo to go with it. Or submit something through our Facebook page. Please submit materials by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

We will wrap up people’s submissions and present this as a special gift to readers in an upcoming Christmas publication.

________________________________

• If you know of a special holiday story that would bring warmth to the season, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Christmas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

Just Posted

What are your special memories of Christmas? For some, it’s touring around to Christmas light displays such as this one in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Share cherished holiday traditions with Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

We are inviting readers to share stories and photos for an upcoming Christmas publication

Harry Dhillon is the new superintendent for School District 42. (SD42/Special to The News)
New superintendent for the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district

Harry Dhillon will be taking over for Sylvia Russell

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

A stubborn little dragon named Freddy refuses to wear his green shoes because his friends make fun of him. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge children’s author examines the issue of bullying

My Dragon Doesn’t Want To Wear Shoes is the third book by Ligia Carvalho

A black Dodge pick-up truck rolled into a water-filled ditch on the south side of 128 Avenue Friday morning. (Colleen Flanagan/ The News)
Vehicle rollover in Maple Ridge

One car has rolled over into a water-filled ditch on Blackstock Street and 128 Avenue

B.C. transit buses are among public areas where mask use is required. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 transmission remains high with 737 new cases

11 more deaths in the past 24 hours, three health care outbreaks

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

An aerial view of the marine oil-spill near Bligh Island in Nootka sound that the Canadian Coast Guard posted in a live social media feed. ( Canadian Coast Guard/Facebook)
Active marine oil slick near Nootka Sound tied to historic 1968 Bligh Island shipwreck

Coast Guard, First Nations, province responding to a slick off northwestern Vancouver Island

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Chilliwack on Dec. 10, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Catholic church pastor fired for alleged ‘sexual misconduct’

Archbishop of Vancouver sent message to parishioners about departure of Father Nelson Santos

Members of the emergency response team were on scene outside of a house on Clearbrook Road, between Oak Avenue and Peardonville Road, on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 10). (Shane MacKichan photo)
Bloody man with hands tied escapes home, leading to 12-hour police incident in Abbotsford

No suspects found in home after investigators obtain search warrant

Lindsey (left) and Angela Gauthier in an undated photo taken in Las Vegas. Lindsey died after an interaction with police in Chilliwack in April 2016. On Dec. 11, 2020 the BC Coroner Service announced a public inquest into Lindsey’s death. (File)
Coroner’s inquest to examine death of Chilliwack’s Lindsey Harvey Gauthier

Fraser Valley Realtor died following an interaction with police on April 6, 2016

Most Read