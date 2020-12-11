Share cherished holiday traditions with Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

We are inviting readers to share stories and photos for an upcoming Christmas publication

What are your special memories of Christmas? For some, it’s touring around to Christmas light displays such as this one in Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

What memories define Christmas for you?

For most people, holiday traditions play an important role in their festive season.

We’d like you to share your favourite Christmas traditions. This request is open to all ages.

With COVID-19 reshaping so much of 2020, people will be making new memories this holiday season, but we want people to cast their minds back, whether to last year or decades go.

Email us what Christmas traditions you cherish, and it would be great if you could include a relevant photo to go with it. Or submit something through our Facebook page. Please submit materials by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

We will wrap up people’s submissions and present this as a special gift to readers in an upcoming Christmas publication.

________________________________

• If you know of a special holiday story that would bring warmth to the season, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Christmas