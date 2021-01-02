Dustin Kvammen, and his 10-year-old daughter Gabby, took these pictures around Maple Ridge this year. “I would like to show her we can accomplish big things if we try hard. We’re both into photography,” Dad said, but noted they only have phones to use as they can’t afford more expensive photographic equipment. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Child looks to the sky for inspiration
Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon
Let us see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.
SHARE: Cool temperatures and cloud over make for stunning view
ANOTHER – SHARE: From peak to peak
AND SHARE: So much to see while strolling
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
.
MORE – SHARE: First the fog, then the snow, and then more fog
and
SHARE: First to frolic on snow-covered Ruskin fields
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________
Photography
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here
Dustin Kvammen, and his 10-year-old daughter Gabby, took these pictures around Maple Ridge this year. “I would like to show her we can accomplish big things if we try hard. We’re both into photography,” Dad said, but noted they only have phones to use as they can’t afford more expensive photographic equipment. (Special to The News)