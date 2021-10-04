“Magnificent clouds this time of year” make for a compelling backdrop to Courtney Baird’s pictures taken before a rain storm while recently walking the dikes. The bench was positioned off McNeil Road in Pitt Meadows, while her other picture is of the cranberry bogs being flooded for harvest. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Clouds prove powerful backdrop

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

