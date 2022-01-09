SHARE: Cold but beautiful, says Maple Ridge outdoorsman

Maple Ridge’s Dennis Windsor capture a few snow and ice pictures during a recent treks to Kanaka Creek Regional Park and the dikes. “As cold as it has been, it still is so beautiful to see,” he said. (Special to The News)
