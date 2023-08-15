SHARE: Cold contrast

Ahead of what forecasters predicted was going to be one of the hottest weeks of 2023, Greg Williamson of Pitt Meadows thought it timely to share one of his photographs taken last November, “the day after our big snowfall,” he said. Makes you appreciate our varying season, maybe? (Special to The News)

Ahead of what forecasters predicted was going to be one of the hottest weeks of 2023, Greg Williamson of Pitt Meadows thought it timely to share one of his photographs taken last November, “the day after our big snowfall,” he said. Makes you appreciate our varying season, maybe? (Special to The News)

