Pitt Polder can prove very colourful, especially during harvest season. Gene Cordoni capture a picture of farmers bringing in a crop of cranberries. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Colourful harvest time in the Polder

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

